Linda P. Bonnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda P. Bonnell

Born: February 15, 1959; Geneva

Died: June 28, 2020; Amboy

AMBOY – Linda P. Bonnell, age 61, of Amboy died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in her home.

She was born Feb. 15, 1959 in Geneva, the daughter of John and Alice (Smallman) Moeller Jr. She had worked at the restaurant at Woodhaven Lakes, Critter Cottage Pet Store in Mendota, Zellhofer's Candy Factory and at Casey's in Amboy.

Linda married Orrin Bonnell on March 16, 1996 at the Green River Saddle Club in Amboy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Bufford; two sisters, MaryAnne Moeller and Donna McGuire; brothers-in-law, Clifton Judd, Dale Etheridge and Don Donoho; nephew, Josh Bufford; and one granddaughter Kendal.

She is survived by her husband, Orrin; one son, Buddy (Tonia Warner) Bonnell of Amboy; stepdaughter, Shelly Bonnell of Amboy, stepson, Jamie (Jodi) Bonnell of Leland; and grandchildren, McKenzie, Jasmine, and Teagan. She is also survived by three sisters, Diana (Larry) Eisenberg of Amboy, Judy Judd of Dixon and Shirley Donoho of Tampa, Florida.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved