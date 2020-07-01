Linda P. Bonnell
Born: February 15, 1959; Geneva
Died: June 28, 2020; Amboy
AMBOY – Linda P. Bonnell, age 61, of Amboy died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in her home.
She was born Feb. 15, 1959 in Geneva, the daughter of John and Alice (Smallman) Moeller Jr. She had worked at the restaurant at Woodhaven Lakes, Critter Cottage Pet Store in Mendota, Zellhofer's Candy Factory and at Casey's in Amboy.
Linda married Orrin Bonnell on March 16, 1996 at the Green River Saddle Club in Amboy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Bufford; two sisters, MaryAnne Moeller and Donna McGuire; brothers-in-law, Clifton Judd, Dale Etheridge and Don Donoho; nephew, Josh Bufford; and one granddaughter Kendal.
She is survived by her husband, Orrin; one son, Buddy (Tonia Warner) Bonnell of Amboy; stepdaughter, Shelly Bonnell of Amboy, stepson, Jamie (Jodi) Bonnell of Leland; and grandchildren, McKenzie, Jasmine, and Teagan. She is also survived by three sisters, Diana (Larry) Eisenberg of Amboy, Judy Judd of Dixon and Shirley Donoho of Tampa, Florida.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.