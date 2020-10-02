1/1
Linda S. Handel
Linda S. Handel

Born: September 11, 1929; Sterling

Died: September 29, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Linda S. Handel, 71 of Sterling died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home.

Linda was born on September 11, 1949 in Sterling the daughter of Norman and Clara (Schutt) Knowles. She married Denis L. Handel on June 22, 1985 in Rock Falls. He died December 9, 2015. Linda was employed for 36 years at Borg Warner in Dixon before retiring. For the past 5 years, she worked at Help at Home. Family was of utmost importance to Linda, and her special bond and love of her horse, D.J.

Survivors include her daughters, Justina (KC) Waters of Robertsville, Alabama, Brooke Depauw of Walnut, Mista (Kevin) Helms of Rock Falls, Chariti (Brant) Douglass of Sterling and Dena Handel of Sterling; her sister, Rena (Tommy) Miller of Sterling; her brothers, max (Jan) Knowles of Sterling, Curt (Vicki) Knowles of Rock Falls and Brett Knowles of Avilla, IN; 12 grandchildren, Kelsey (Rusty) Holt, Alyssa (Damon) Leffelman, Draven Waters, Jalen Waters, Jennifer Merdian (Tricia Swearingen), Kalib (Molly) Helms, Cheyanne Handel, Cobie Douglass, Bailea Douglass, Brea Douglass, Dalton Handel and Tylo Handel; and nine great-grandchildren, including Rylie Mae, with whom she shared her love of horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Paula Panice.

Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect to allow for 25 person s at a time to rotate through a public visitation to be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12 th Avenue in Rock Falls. Private family funeral services will follow, with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
