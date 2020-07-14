Lloyd R. Collinson
Born: November 13, 1927; Fayette
Died: July 10, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Lloyd R. Collinson, 92, of Resthave Home, Morrison, IL, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Resthave Home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park Cemetery in Sterling, IL. There will be no visitation. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison handled arrangements,
A memorial to Resthave Home has been established.
Lloyd was born November 13, 1927 in La Fayette, IL to Lloyd E. and Blanche L. (Stout) Collinson. He was educated in the Sterling, IL grade school and was a graduate of Sterling High School. He served in the U. S. Army during WWII. Lloyd was a truck driver for the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. in Sterling.
Survivors include two sons, Gary (Kathy) Collinson and Barry (Vicki) Collinson, both of Sterling, IL; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Verna Mills of Clinton, IA and Mavis (Steve) Flosi of Prophetstown, IL; and one brother, Robert Collinson of Sterling, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Willis.
