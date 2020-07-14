1/1
Lloyd R. Collinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd R. Collinson

Born: November 13, 1927; Fayette

Died: July 10, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Lloyd R. Collinson, 92, of Resthave Home, Morrison, IL, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Resthave Home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park Cemetery in Sterling, IL. There will be no visitation. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison handled arrangements,

A memorial to Resthave Home has been established.

Lloyd was born November 13, 1927 in La Fayette, IL to Lloyd E. and Blanche L. (Stout) Collinson. He was educated in the Sterling, IL grade school and was a graduate of Sterling High School. He served in the U. S. Army during WWII. Lloyd was a truck driver for the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. in Sterling.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Kathy) Collinson and Barry (Vicki) Collinson, both of Sterling, IL; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Verna Mills of Clinton, IA and Mavis (Steve) Flosi of Prophetstown, IL; and one brother, Robert Collinson of Sterling, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Willis.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Renkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved