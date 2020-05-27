Lois A. Nye
Born: November25, 1931
Died: May 24, 2020
MILLEDGEVILLE – Lois A. Nye, of Milledgeville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, Dan, surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of her family and friends on May 24, 2020.
Lois was born November 25, 1931 in Milledgeville to Clarence and Margaret (Gerdes) Alber. She attended Walker School in rural Milledgeville where she met Dan in first grade of the one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1949. Lois and Dan were married on October 12, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milledgeville where she was a lifelong member. Dan preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.
Lois is survived by two children, Louann (Kevin) Harms of Fairbury and Michael (Chandra) Nye of Lakewood, Colo. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Dan (Tracy) Harms and Matthew Harms both of Fairbury and Leslie (Michael) Garthaus of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Parker and Tyler Harms, and Grace, Luke and Logan Garthaus; one sister, Ruth (Leland) Bryson of Milledgeville; one sister-in-law, Melva Nye of Milledgeville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lois was employed at General Electric in Morrison for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She would often can green beans and make strawberry jelly to give to the grandkids and great grandkids for Christmas. After retirement, Lois began making crafts with her sister and the two of them took their handiwork to many craft fairs in the area. She loved volunteering at the Thrift Shop in Savanna. She and Dan hosted many friends and family on their front porch to watch Friday night football games – they had the best seat in town! They also enjoyed playing dominoes. Lois always seemed to win.
For many years, Lois and Dan packed up their camper to spend several weeks of the winter in Florida. And, of course, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever she could.
Lois was loved and will be missed by many who knew her. But we rejoice knowing that Lois and Dan are reunited again in their heavenly home, walking hand in hand on the streets of gold.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials have been established to Trinity Lutheran Church in Milledgeville and Mom and Me Camp.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.