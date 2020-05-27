Lois A. Nye
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Nye

Born: November25, 1931

Died: May 24, 2020

MILLEDGEVILLE – Lois A. Nye, of Milledgeville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, Dan, surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of her family and friends on May 24, 2020.

Lois was born November 25, 1931 in Milledgeville to Clarence and Margaret (Gerdes) Alber. She attended Walker School in rural Milledgeville where she met Dan in first grade of the one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1949. Lois and Dan were married on October 12, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milledgeville where she was a lifelong member. Dan preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.

Lois is survived by two children, Louann (Kevin) Harms of Fairbury and Michael (Chandra) Nye of Lakewood, Colo. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Dan (Tracy) Harms and Matthew Harms both of Fairbury and Leslie (Michael) Garthaus of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Parker and Tyler Harms, and Grace, Luke and Logan Garthaus; one sister, Ruth (Leland) Bryson of Milledgeville; one sister-in-law, Melva Nye of Milledgeville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lois was employed at General Electric in Morrison for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She would often can green beans and make strawberry jelly to give to the grandkids and great grandkids for Christmas. After retirement, Lois began making crafts with her sister and the two of them took their handiwork to many craft fairs in the area.  She loved volunteering at the Thrift Shop in Savanna. She and Dan hosted many friends and family on their front porch to watch Friday night football games – they had the best seat in town! They also enjoyed playing dominoes. Lois always seemed to win.

For many years, Lois and Dan packed up their camper to spend several weeks of the winter in Florida. And, of course, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever she could.

Lois was loved and will be missed by many who knew her. But we rejoice knowing that Lois and Dan are reunited again in their heavenly home, walking hand in hand on the streets of gold.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been established to Trinity Lutheran Church in Milledgeville and Mom and Me Camp.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved