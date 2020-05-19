Lois Ann Miller
Lois Ann Miller

Born: January 3, 1933; Tarpon Springs, Florida

Died: May 17, 2020; Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN – Lois Ann Miller, 87, of Parkway Center in Sterling, IL, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Allure of Prophetstown in Prophetstown, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown with family member, Pastor John Erickson, officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown followed by procession to the cemetery. A memorial has been established by the family.

Lois was born January 3, 1933, in Tarpon Springs, FL, to John and Anna (Thomas) Gudgell. She attended Yorktown grade school and was a graduate of Tampico High School. Lois married Stanley John Miller on July 14, 1951, in Athens, IL. He died January 19, 2004. Lois was a rural mail carrier for Prophetstown until retiring and also helped her husband, Stanley, with their farm. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lyndon, IL, and later attended New Hope Baptist in Como, IL. Lois was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She helped care for her twin great-granddaughters, who adored her and always looked forward to her visits. Lois loved helping others; she truly had a servant's heart.

Survivors include one daughter, Deb (Doug) Schrader of Sterling, IL; one granddaughter, Rebecca (John) Baggett of Morton, IL; two grandsons, Philip (Pennie) Schrader of Deer Grove, IL and Eric Swanson of San Diego, CA; twin great-granddaughters, Leeann and Susan Baggett of Morton; one great-grandson, Lukas Schrader of Deer Grove; and one daughter-in-law, Mary (Gordon) Swanson of Illinois City, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; one son, Mick Miller; three brothers, Leo, Lester, and Lyle Gudgell.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
320 Lafayette St
Prophetstown, IL 61277
(815) 537-2336
