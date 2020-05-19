Lois Ann Miller
Born: January 3, 1933; Tarpon Springs, Florida
Died: May 17, 2020; Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN – Lois Ann Miller, 87, of Parkway Center in Sterling, IL, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Allure of Prophetstown in Prophetstown, IL.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown with family member, Pastor John Erickson, officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown followed by procession to the cemetery. A memorial has been established by the family.
Lois was born January 3, 1933, in Tarpon Springs, FL, to John and Anna (Thomas) Gudgell. She attended Yorktown grade school and was a graduate of Tampico High School. Lois married Stanley John Miller on July 14, 1951, in Athens, IL. He died January 19, 2004. Lois was a rural mail carrier for Prophetstown until retiring and also helped her husband, Stanley, with their farm. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lyndon, IL, and later attended New Hope Baptist in Como, IL. Lois was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She helped care for her twin great-granddaughters, who adored her and always looked forward to her visits. Lois loved helping others; she truly had a servant's heart.
Survivors include one daughter, Deb (Doug) Schrader of Sterling, IL; one granddaughter, Rebecca (John) Baggett of Morton, IL; two grandsons, Philip (Pennie) Schrader of Deer Grove, IL and Eric Swanson of San Diego, CA; twin great-granddaughters, Leeann and Susan Baggett of Morton; one great-grandson, Lukas Schrader of Deer Grove; and one daughter-in-law, Mary (Gordon) Swanson of Illinois City, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; one son, Mick Miller; three brothers, Leo, Lester, and Lyle Gudgell.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.