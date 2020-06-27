Lois Boucher
Morrison – Lois Boucher, 84, of Pleasant View Nursing Home, Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Nursing Home.
The arrangements were completed by the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.