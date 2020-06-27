Lois Boucher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Boucher

Morrison – Lois Boucher, 84, of Pleasant View Nursing Home, Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Nursing Home.

The arrangements were completed by the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved