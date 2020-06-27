Lois Boucher
Lois Boucher

Morrison – Lois Boucher, 84, of Pleasant View Nursing Home, Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Nursing Home.

The arrangements were completed by the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
