LoraLee 'Lorie' Miller
Born: April 21, 1953; Princeton
Died: July 8, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – LoraLee "Lorie" Miller, 67, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL, after a short illness. She worked at Kohl's for 8 years prior to her passing.
Lorie was born April 21, 1953, in Princeton , IL, the daughter of Orville and Loretta (Yonk) Kuehl. She married Gerald "Jerry" E. Miller on April 4, 2000, in Jamaica. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2020. Lorie was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. She enjoyed sewing doll clothes, bibs and baby blankets. Lorie loved to read books, but her greatest passion was boating, spending time at the lake with family, friends and most importantly her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Valerie Miller of Port Deposit, MD, Shawn (Becky) Chaffee of Moline, Corey (Autumn) Chaffee of Wentzville, MO; five grandchildren, Hailey Chaffee, Ty Chaffee, Kylie Sovey, Caije Chaffee, Allyssa Chaffee; one great-grandchild, Viviana Cruz and one on the way; sister, Cheryl (Ray Knutson) Marshall of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Deryl Kuehl
.A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon for Jerry and Lorie; as they both have joined one another. A private funeral service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be directed to Gaffey Hospice and Disabled American Veterans
.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
