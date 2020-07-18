1/1
LoraLee "Lorie" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LoraLee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LoraLee 'Lorie' Miller

Born: April 21, 1953; Princeton

Died: July 8, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – LoraLee "Lorie" Miller, 67, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL, after a short illness. She worked at Kohl's for 8 years prior to her passing.

Lorie was born April 21, 1953, in Princeton , IL, the daughter of Orville and Loretta (Yonk) Kuehl. She married Gerald "Jerry" E. Miller on April 4, 2000, in Jamaica. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2020. Lorie was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. She enjoyed sewing doll clothes, bibs and baby blankets. Lorie loved to read books, but her greatest passion was boating, spending time at the lake with family, friends and most importantly her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Valerie Miller of Port Deposit, MD, Shawn (Becky) Chaffee of Moline, Corey (Autumn) Chaffee of Wentzville, MO; five grandchildren, Hailey Chaffee, Ty Chaffee, Kylie Sovey, Caije Chaffee, Allyssa Chaffee; one great-grandchild, Viviana Cruz and one on the way; sister, Cheryl (Ray Knutson) Marshall of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Deryl Kuehl

.A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon for Jerry and Lorie; as they both have joined one another. A private funeral service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be directed to Gaffey Hospice and Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved