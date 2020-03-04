|
|
Loren Glenn Gonnerman
Born: Feb. 22, 1942; Dixon
Died: Feb. 29, 2020; Oregon
ASHTON â€" Loren Glenn Gonnerman, 78, of Ashton passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Serenity Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Loren was a lifelong farmer, including being a dairy farmer for over 40 years and was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Rochelle.
Loren was born on February 22, 1942, in Dixon, IL, the son of Glenn and Vera Gonnerman and brother of Rosella Warner (Lyle). He married Linda Sue Butler on June 16, 1962. Together they had four children, Diane Valentine (Mike) of Rockford, Keith Gonnerman, (Rachel) of St Charles, Brian Gonnerman (Tina) of Ashton, and Shelly Bauer (Jeremy) of West Dundee. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren: Tom, Andy, Emily, Jackson, Henry, Adam, Dylan, Brianna, Jacob and Owen, and 3 great grandchildren: Everett, Ryland and Aevie. He leaves a legacy of hard work and love of his family.
Loren was very proud of the fact that his was a â€œgrade Aâ€ dairy and won several awards for outstanding milk production. He was both a member and an adult supporter of the Future Farmers of America, earned the degree of American Farmer, and served as the director of Farm Credit Services of Northern Illinois for 13 years.
We will miss his big smile, his sense of humor and his sage advice, and we certainly hope that God has a big red tractor for him to drive up in heaven. â€œYour skill has amazed us, your wisdom has taught us, your caring has comforted us, your support has pushed us to succeed, and your work has inspired us. You are loved more than you could ever imagine; thank you for giving us so much.â€
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Home, 601 Richardson Ave. Ashton, IL 61006. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1415 10th Ave. Rochelle, IL 61068. Burial to follow out to Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com
Memorials may be given to Serenity Hospice House, St Paul's Lutheran Church or Ashton Fire and Rescue.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020