Loretta J. Waller
1933 - 2020
Loretta J. Waller

Born: July 30, 1933; Thayer, Missouri

Died: November 18, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Loretta Jean (Whiteside) Waller, 87, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.

Loretta was born in Thayer, MO, the daughter of George and Hazel (Manus) Whiteside on July 30, 1933. She married Dennis E. Waller on January 11, 1950 in Dixon by Reverend George Curran. Dennis predeceased her on May 18, 1996. The love of herlife was her God, family, and the Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, and baking for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities – baseball games, concerts, birthday parties, and school functions. Loretta was a member of FirstChurch of the Nazarene and was very active in the church until her later years. 32 years were spent working in nursing homes, as she also had a love for the elderly. Her deepest desire was to see people brought to her Savior, and would like to be remembered as someone who walked with the Lord.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (David) Miller of Sterling, Deborah Waller of Rockford, and Cindy Dudly of Sterling; three sons, Jesse Waller of Chadwick, Dale Waller of Davenport, and Doug (Connie) Waller ofWoosung; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; one son, Dennis Waller Jr; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Waller; one great-great grandson, Owen; one sister, Georgia Whiteside; and one brother, Robert White.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a publicvisitation allowing 10 people at a time. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Harry Seavey officiating .Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 411 13th Ave, Sterling, IL 61081.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
