Loretta V. Carroll



Born: May 18, 1923; Sterling



Died: July 17, 2020; Sterling



POLO – Loretta V. Carroll, 97, of Polo passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in CGH Hospital, Sterling.



She was born May 18, 1923 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Marschang) Vock. She married John Carroll in Polo on July 15, 1944; he died in 1984. Loretta was a lifelong Polo resident, and in her early years worked at the Polo Sewing Factory. She was active in St. Mary's Catholic Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and cooked for the Polo Rotary Club for many years. She also enjoyed quilting with the Eagle Point Ladies Aid, was an avid bingo player in the area, golfed at Edgewood Golf Club, and joined her friends every morning for coffee. She cherished her family time and never missed a family event.



Survivors include her daughters, Diane Sandell of Polo, Debra (Tom) Flint of Bradenton, FL, and Julie Carroll ofBradenton, FL; sons, Norm (Debra Curboy) of Polo, Ronald (Margaret) of Sterling, and Kevin (Susan) ofPolo; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Dorothy Clothier of Polo; sister-in-law, Betty Carroll of Lanark; and son-in-law, Dan Nelson of Polo.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Nelson; sisters, Catherine Hodge, Bernadine Blum, Ruth Forristall, and Eileen Wright; brother, Francis Vock; daughter-in-law, Jackie Carroll; and son-in-law,Tom Sandell.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Polo Family Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. with Father Joseph Naill officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Polo. An outdoor celebration of life will be held Friday, July 24th beginning at 1 p.m. The celebration of life will be held at the home of Kevin and Susan Carroll, 2610 S. Wagon Road, Polo.



Condolences may be sent to pffh.condolences@gmail.com





