Lorna J. Roberson
Born: October 29, 1940; DeKalb
Died: July 19, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – Lorna Jeanne Roberson, 79, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. She worked as an educator for Dixon School District up until her passing.
Lorna was born October 29, 1940, in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Charles "Ed" and Jeanne (Blank) Nelson. She married James H. Roberson. He preceded her in death. She was an active member of Franklin Grove United Methodist Church in Franklin Grove, IL and taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years at the church. Lorna loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Rick (LeeAnna) Roberson of Stillman Valley, Julie (Dan) Johnson of Rockford, Jamie (Jeanne) Roberson of Franklin Grove, Joshua Perrine of Dekalb; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bert (Roger) Seibert of Brandon, FL; one brother, Les (Pam) Nelson of Barraboo, WI; one brother-in-law, John Shinabarger of Jenison MI; many nieces and nephews.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Laurie Stephens; one grandson, Ricky Roberson; brother, Charles Nelson II; and sister, Nancy Shinabarger.
Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Franklin Grove United Methodist Church in Franklin Grove, IL. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020. Burial of cremated remains will be at Franklin Grove Cemetery in Franklin Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.