Lorraine J. Dahm
Born: June 3, 1933
Died: July 12, 2020
ASHTON – Lorraine J. Dahm, of Ashton, IL, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on July 12, 2020, with family by her side.
Born in Chicago, IL on June 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Peter and Sophie (Richlinski) Altmann. She graduated from Ela Vernon High School, Lake Zurich, IL in 1951. On June 12, 1954 she married the love of her life, Harold.
Lorraine and Harold began their family having four children and living in Long Grove, IL where Harold farmed. The family relocated to Ashton, IL in 1971 and Lorraine loved living on the farm. She cherished her family and they were the most important thing to her. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, and vegetable gardening. She canned everything she could from her garden or from Harold's fields of Del Monte sweet corn and peas, and the chili sauce she canned is fondly remembered by her family. Lorraine so enjoyed family dinners, and nothing gave her more happiness than to see her family gathered around the table. Lorraine had a beautiful smile and she shined it all she met. Her smile was equally matched by her loving manner and generous heart.
Lorraine is proceeded in death by loving husband Harold; her parents; mother- and father-in-law Lawrence and Lillian Dahm; brother, Paul Altmann; sister, Marilyn Basely, brothers-in law, Neil Basely, Tom Kalb, Ronald Spooner, Richard Staples, David (Dick) Weiland, Charles Wesner; sister-in-law, Arlene Wesner.
Lorraine is survived by her children, daughters, Joan (Stuart) Edgerton of Fairbanks, AK, Bridgit (Glen) Hart of Ashton, IL, Amy (Michael) Simon of Rochelle, IL; son, Jonathan (Jon) (Pam) Dahm of Oregon, IL; brother, Peter Altmann; sisters, Elaine Staples, Suzanne Spooner, Monica Kalb; sisters-in-law, Karen Altmann, Mary Lou Altmann, Norma Weiland. She loved very much and is survived by six grandchildren, Mia (Frank) Munroe, Ana (Jamie) Jozefowicz, Adam Dahm, Laura (Trevor) Kittleson, Josef (Megan) Hart, Aimee (Landan) Nielsen; great-grandsons, Dakota and Brooks Kittleson; two great-grandchildren due in August and October 2020.
Lorraine was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Amboy, IL.
Lorraine's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to at home care givers Cynthia and Sue; and to all the staff at Liberty Village of Freeport, particularly the memory care staff, for the care and love they gave mom. When not in the family's care, mom could not have been in any better and trusted hands. We also want to thank FHN Hospice and hospice nurse, Haley, who demonstrated care with compassion and ensured Mom's final journey was with dignity.
Due to Covid-19, there is no visitation. The private funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Patrick Church, Amboy, IL with Fr. Joseph Naill officiating.
Memorials may be made to FHN Hospice of Freeport, IL and Serenity House & Hospice of Oregon, IL.