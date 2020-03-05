|
Lou 'Jean' Sanders
Born: Sept. 12, 1940; Skyline, Alabama
Died: March 3, 2020
STERLING â€" Lou â€œJeanâ€ Sanders, age 79, of Sterling, Illinois, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by family.
Lou Jean was born to Vernon and Vesta Justice on September 12, 1940, in Skyline, Alabama. On July 19, 1956 she married the love of her life, Billy Ray Sanders, in Iuka, Mississippi. Lou Jean was the loving mother to Richard (Debbie) Sanders, of Elgin, Illinois, and Karen (Chuck) Johnson, of Clinton, Iowa. She was also the most caring grandma to Jon (Maude) Sanders, of Gulfport, Mississippi, Josh Sanders, of Alsip, Illinois, Joe Sanders, of Italy, Matt (Kelsey) Johnson, of Long Grove, Iowa, and Melanie (Jared) Long, of St. Charles, Illinois, and loving great-grandma to Natalie Sanders, of Alsip, Illinois.
Lou Jean took great pleasure in spending time with her family. She lived to spoil her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling all over the country, seeing the beauty of God's creation. She also appreciated the time she and Billy had to walk many miles on many different trails. She enjoyed watching LumberKings baseball games. She took delight in working with children at church and showing Jesus' love to them. She enjoyed working at the Sterling Walmart for more than 23 years and serving the customers. She loved dogs, especially her sweet Sadie. And she made the best fried chicken!
Left to honor Lou Jean and remember her love is her husband, Billy, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings Virginia Swinford, Aubrey (Wanda) Justice, Edward (Scottie) Justice, Wanda Shavers, and Kenneth (Theda) Justice, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a beloved brother, C.J., and two brothers in law.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue, Rock Falls, Illinois. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Mark Inman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the memory care unit at Dixon Rehabilitation Center in Dixon, Illinois, and the staff of Serenity Hospice of Oregon, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020