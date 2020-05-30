Sending condolences to Cindy and family.
Randy & Linda (Vegter) Boelkins
Louise A. Byvick
Born: August 28, 1933; Sterling
Died: May 28, 2020; Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE – Louise A. Byvick, 86, of Milledgeville, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.
Louise was born in Sterling on August 28, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Hajvert) McFadden. She married John Byvick on February 13, 1954 in Sterling. He predeceased her on January 20, 2009. Louise was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Polo.
Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Chapman, and Johnna Byvick, both of Milledgeville, and Rosemarie (Jeff) Coon of New Mexico; four sons, Mark (Laurie) Byvick, and James (Cindy) Byvick, all of Milledgeville, Peter(Christine) Byvick of Dixon, and Robert (Christina) Byvick of Sterling; one sister, Betty (Arlyn) Gerdes of Milledgeville; two brothers, Jim (Peg) McFadden, and Frank "Bud" McFadden, all of Rock Falls; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 30, 2020.