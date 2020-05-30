Louise A. Byvick
1933 - 2020
Louise A. Byvick

Born: August 28, 1933; Sterling

Died: May 28, 2020; Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE – Louise A. Byvick, 86, of Milledgeville, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.

Louise was born in Sterling on August 28, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Hajvert) McFadden. She married John Byvick on February 13, 1954 in Sterling. He predeceased her on January 20, 2009. Louise was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Polo.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Chapman, and Johnna Byvick, both of Milledgeville, and Rosemarie (Jeff) Coon of New Mexico; four sons, Mark (Laurie) Byvick, and James (Cindy) Byvick, all of Milledgeville, Peter(Christine) Byvick of Dixon, and Robert (Christina) Byvick of Sterling; one sister, Betty (Arlyn) Gerdes of Milledgeville; two brothers, Jim (Peg) McFadden, and Frank "Bud" McFadden, all of Rock Falls; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Sending condolences to Cindy and family.

Randy & Linda (Vegter) Boelkins
Linda Boelkins
May 29, 2020
My heart is heavy today for passing of Louise. She was a truly great woman and I was lucky to have known her. She taught me many things and I will be forever grateful for those lessons. My thoughts are with all of the family in this time of mourning and am so very sorry for your loss.
Nancy Dublo Brewer
Acquaintance
