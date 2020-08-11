Louise Kramer
Born: November 3, 1938; Stambaugh, Michigan
Died: August 5, 2020; Oak Lawn
STERLING – Louise Kramer, 81, of Sterling, died August 5, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Oak Lawn.
Louise was born November 3, 1938, in Stambaugh, MI, the daughter of Fred and LaVerne (Sats) Schneller. She married Lee Kramer on July 9, 1960 in Rock Falls. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2010. Louise was a member of Rock River Christian Center in Rock Falls. She also was a pastor for Manlius United Brethren Church, and Coleta United Brethren Church.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Kramer of Forest Park, and John (Heather) Kramer of Seattle, WA; one brother Marvin Schneller of Milwaukee; one sister Joan of Milwaukee.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. August 13, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, with Reverend Brian Vickers, from Rock River Christian Center, offficiating.
A memorial has been established.
