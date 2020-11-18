1/1
Loyd D. Crocker
1930 - 2020
Loyd D. Crocker

Born: March 17, 1930; Morganton, Arkansas

Died: November 16, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Loyd D. Crocker, 90, of Sterling, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Morningside of Sterling.

He was born a long, long, time ago in Morganton, Arkansas, the son of Carl and Luna (Stark) Crocker on March 17, 1930. He served proudly in the US Army as a SGT during the Korean War. Loyd retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. as a car checker. He married Joanne Nelson on December 10, 1987. He followed his Southern Baptist roots and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and liked building things.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne; daughters, Beth Zuidema and Angela (Jamison) Schroeder, both of Morrison; sons, Dr. Larry (Mary K.) Crocker of Godfrey, Donald (Tammy) Crocker of Morrison and David Joe (Valerie) Crocker of Livingston, TX; his extended family, Steve (Shawn) Nelson, Jeff (Debbie) Nelson, Craig (Norma) Nelson and Debbie Schoonover; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 14 stepgrandchildren; and 35 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, four sisters and five brothers.

Private family graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you "pay it forward" in acts of kindness to others during this difficult time.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
