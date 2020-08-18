1/1
Lucille G. Pro
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille G. Pro

Born: May 4, 1922; Cudahy, Wisconsin

Died: August 14, 2020; Morrison

ROCK FALLS – Lucille Grace Pro, age 98 of Rock Falls, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home in Morrison.

Lucille was born on May 4, 1922 in Cudahy, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Alvina (Lathrop) Peterson. She married Oresto A. Pro, Sr on May 9, 1948 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2012. Lucille worked at General Electric in Morrison for 15 years, retiring in 1981. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls where she was a member of the Alter and Rosary Committee.

Survivors include her daughter, Kendra (Darrell) Law of Rock Falls; three sons, Oresto A. Pro. Jr of Clearwater, FL, Greg Pro of Sterling and Michael (Renee) Pro of Rock Falls; six grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Sparapani, Samuel (Emily) Pro, Luke Pro, Rusty Pro, Philip Pro and Anna Pro (Ryan Farnham); two step grandchildren, Leila Slusser and Zac Last; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Maddox, Renner, Monroe and Parker; and fourstep-great-grandchildren, Max, Boden, Ian and Sawyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandson, Chad Law; a daughter-in-law, Chris Pro; and one brother, Harold Peterson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the church, with Reverend Richard Russo, Celebrant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved