Lucille G. Pro
Born: May 4, 1922; Cudahy, Wisconsin
Died: August 14, 2020; Morrison
ROCK FALLS – Lucille Grace Pro, age 98 of Rock Falls, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home in Morrison.
Lucille was born on May 4, 1922 in Cudahy, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Alvina (Lathrop) Peterson. She married Oresto A. Pro, Sr on May 9, 1948 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2012. Lucille worked at General Electric in Morrison for 15 years, retiring in 1981. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls where she was a member of the Alter and Rosary Committee.
Survivors include her daughter, Kendra (Darrell) Law of Rock Falls; three sons, Oresto A. Pro. Jr of Clearwater, FL, Greg Pro of Sterling and Michael (Renee) Pro of Rock Falls; six grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Sparapani, Samuel (Emily) Pro, Luke Pro, Rusty Pro, Philip Pro and Anna Pro (Ryan Farnham); two step grandchildren, Leila Slusser and Zac Last; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Maddox, Renner, Monroe and Parker; and fourstep-great-grandchildren, Max, Boden, Ian and Sawyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandson, Chad Law; a daughter-in-law, Chris Pro; and one brother, Harold Peterson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the church, with Reverend Richard Russo, Celebrant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
