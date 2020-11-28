Lucille K. Henning
Born: August 8, 1933
Died: November 25, 2020
GRAND DETOUR – Lucille Kathryn Henning (nee Cross) was born at her parents' home in Buffalo, NY on August 8, 1933. Perhaps being born at home strengthened her so she could survive the health problems she would face during her life. She was the first of two daughters born to John Cross (Jan Krzyzanowski) and Cecilia Stromecki. John worked as a conductor for the New York Central Railroad, and Cecilia was a stay-at-home mom applying the skills such as cooking and sewing she learned growing up on her family's dairy farm near Colden, New York.
Lucy graduated from St. James Catholic Grade School. She then went to Sacred Heart Catholic High School. In 1951 Lucy met her future husband, Jack Herbert Henning (Herb), when he was briefly attending high school in Buffalo. They met while working for W. T. Grant's Department Store in Buffalo. Grant's probably never had a better "change girl" than Lucy. Herb returned to Dixon, IL to finish high school, but did not forget about Lucy, and they remained in regular contact. Lucy graduated from Sacred Heart in 1952. She was admitted to New York University to study chemistry, but instead decided to work as a long-distance telephone operator. The family speculates Lucy did not attend college because she anticipated Herb proposing marriage. She was correct.
Lucy and Herb were married in Buffalo on April 1, 1953 at St James Catholic Church. Lucy initially stayed in Buffalo while Herb began his service in the Army. Lucy later joined Herb at Ft. Ord in Monterey, CA, which is where their first child, Debbie, was born. Herb still enjoys his memories of the time they spent together in their Monterey apartment. Lucy and Debbie returned to Buffalo to live with Nana and Pa Cross when Herb left Ft. Ord to continue his military service in the San Francisco Bay Area and then Europe. Upon Herb's May 1955 discharge the family moved to Dixon, where three more children were born. In the early 1980s the Hennings moved to Grand Detour.
In 1970, while still working as a stay-at-home mother, Lucy became a real estate agent and later a broker. She initially worked for the Hubble family and then the Long family before opening her own real estate business. She operated Henning Realty at the corner of 2nd Street and Peoria Ave. for a number of decades. Although she loved her family, selling real estate came in a close second place in terms of her passions. She won regular recognition from her peers based upon the number of properties sold and the value of those properties and was voted Lee County Realtor of the Year. Her evening hours typically were spent wearing her flannel pajamas and warm robe while she read her real estate literature and enjoyed a glass of red wine. She continued to work in the real estate business until the age of 80.
Lucy always emphasized to her children the importance of education. Both Lucy and Herb were active in the PTO at South Central Grade School, encouraged academic excellence, and worked hard to help ensure their children could attend college. The Henning children always will be appreciative of how encouraging and supportive their Mom was of their educational and other endeavors.
Lucy was mentally and physically tough. Her survival of childhood polio is a testament to how strong and stoic she proved to be as an adult when facing challenges, including breast cancer when in her 60s (not surprisingly she did not follow her physician's advice on treatment) and then quadruple heart bypass surgery on her 80th birthday. Unfortunately, the surgery caused an exacerbation of her early dementia symptoms, and she was never able to return to her real estate work. Lucy was cared for at home by Herb for 4 years until May 31, 2017 when it was necessary for her family to put her in a memory care facility. She fought hard against dementia, but ultimately succumbed to the disease and COVID-19 on November 25, 2020.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Herb, of Grand Detour, her four children, Debbie (Guillermo) of River Forest, IL, Holly of Visalia, CA, Jill of Kirkwood, MO, and Jack (Deanie) of San Francisco, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her faithful Golden Retriever, Annie, who will miss the food Lucy snuck to her at the dining room table. Mom, we saw you feeding people food to Annie. Lucy also is survived two nieces, Kathy and Kelly of Buffalo, NY.
She was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Barbara Klopp.
No public funeral or memorial service will be held for Lucy. Her family will always hold onto their memories of a good mother. It is suggested that in lieu of attending a funeral for Lucy that her friends, colleagues, and family enjoy a glass or two of wine while recalling their memories of Lucy. Those interested in making a monetary donation may do so with an organization that helped Herb care for Lucy during the final years of her life: Alzheimer's Association
-Central Illinois Chapter, 606 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614 (309-681-1100). Lucy will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Hennepin, IL near four previous generations of the Henning family. Mom, we will miss you.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
