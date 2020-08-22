1/1
Lucille M. "Lucy" Bohms
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille 'Lucy' M. Bohms

Born: August 13, 1932; Eagle Lake, Minnesota

Died: August 20, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Lucille "Lucy" Margaret Bohms, 88, of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.

Lucy was born in Eagle Lake, MN on August 13, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Mary(Korteum) Decker. Lucy married James Bohms on June 3, 1961 in Sterling. He predeceased her on November 20, 2012. Lucy was employed at Lawrence Brothers for 40 years, and also worked at Central School serving school lunches and supervising the playground. She was a member of the Rock Falls Eagles Club for 48 years. Lucy enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, watching TV, word searches, reading, and playing with her grandchildren. Her children will proudly remember Lucy as always being available to others for anything they might need.

Survivors include five daughters, Rebecca (William) Pettenger of Sterling, Rita (Vince) Kleckner of MN, Sheryl Thomas of FL, Rene(Kenneth) Wright, and Betty White, all of Rock Falls; one brother, Willard Decke rof MN; one sister-in-law, Dixie Decker of MN; 11 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; one sister, Monica Heideman; one brother, Ronald Decker; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at One-Eighty Church, 12950 Lawrence Rd, Sterling, IL. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Paul Sheley officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:30 AM
One-Eighty Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved