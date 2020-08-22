Lucille 'Lucy' M. Bohms
Born: August 13, 1932; Eagle Lake, Minnesota
Died: August 20, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Lucille "Lucy" Margaret Bohms, 88, of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.
Lucy was born in Eagle Lake, MN on August 13, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Mary(Korteum) Decker. Lucy married James Bohms on June 3, 1961 in Sterling. He predeceased her on November 20, 2012. Lucy was employed at Lawrence Brothers for 40 years, and also worked at Central School serving school lunches and supervising the playground. She was a member of the Rock Falls Eagles Club for 48 years. Lucy enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, watching TV, word searches, reading, and playing with her grandchildren. Her children will proudly remember Lucy as always being available to others for anything they might need.
Survivors include five daughters, Rebecca (William) Pettenger of Sterling, Rita (Vince) Kleckner of MN, Sheryl Thomas of FL, Rene(Kenneth) Wright, and Betty White, all of Rock Falls; one brother, Willard Decke rof MN; one sister-in-law, Dixie Decker of MN; 11 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; one sister, Monica Heideman; one brother, Ronald Decker; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at One-Eighty Church, 12950 Lawrence Rd, Sterling, IL. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Paul Sheley officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
