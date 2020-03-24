Home

Lucille M. Russell

Lucille M. Russell Obituary
Lucille M. russell

Born: Aug. 13, 1929; Orion, Illinois

Died: March 17, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Lucille M. Russell, age 90 of Rock Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Illinois.

Lucille was born August 13, 1929, near Orion, Henry County, Illinois the daughter of James and Florence (Sanders) Thompson. She married Harris Russell December 2, 1948 in Rock Falls, Illinois.

Lucille volunteered for several years at the Christ Lutheran School Thrift Shop in Rock Falls. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and looked forward to visits from her family. 

Lucille is survived by 3 daughters, Joyce (Lance) Baker, Sterling; Patricia (Roger) Taylor, and Debra Johnson, Rock Falls. She had 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded by her husband, parents, 5 brothers, 4 sisters, a son, son-in-law, and 3 grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Rock River Hospice and Home.

Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling.
