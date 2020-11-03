Lucy G. 'Gerry' Sailors



Born: November 5, 1924; Bloomington



Died: October 31, 200; Prophetstown



ROCK FALLS – Lucy Geraldine "Gerry" (Garthwaite) Sailors, age 95, died October 31, 2020 at Allure (formerly Good Samaritan) in Prophetstown, Illinois.



Gerry was born in Bloomington, Wisconsin November 5, 1924 to Melvin Charles & Clara Louisa Garthwaite. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1942, and then from Groves-Barnhart Secretarial School in Madison. Gerry worked as a legal secretary in Madison and in 1946 moved to Chicago to attend Chicago Musical College. It was there she met John Robert Sailors, whom she married June 12, 1948. Gerry worked at Burns Marcellus Company and National Cherry Institute in Chicago. In 1950 Gerry and John moved to St. Anne, Illinois where they had their 3 daughters. They moved to Rock Falls, Illinois in the summer of 1957.



Gerry owned two small businesses, was a bookkeeper at Faith Christian School in Sterling, and then at Mercy Health Care. The Sailors lived in Rock Falls almost 54 years before moving to Sterling in 2011, less than 5 months before John passed away. Gerry moved to Good Samaritan in Prophetstown in 2016.



Gerry Sailors is survived by her daughters and spouses, Diane (Doug) Newton of Peoria, IL, Carol (Steve) Dobson of Maple Grove, MN, and Janet (Peter) Helland of Greenwood, IN; six grandchildren and spouses, Deanna (Clint) Bachmann, Brian (Jennie) Dobson, Scott (Shannon Kelsey-Dobson) Dobson, Kris (Nate) Birkholz, Sue (Jordan) Heijermans, and Phil (Alissa) Helland; 23 great-grandchildren and 2 spouses; and,a great-great-grandchild on the way.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sailors; her parents, Melvin and Clara Garthwaite; her sister, Helen Garthwaite; granddaughter Denise (Newton) Leuthold; grandson, Jeffrey Dobson; and several unnamed great-grandchildren.



Gerry was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Sterling, Illinois and a pianist there for numerous years. The family thanks Faith Baptist Church for their love and care for our mother for so many decades. The family also thanks the many caregivers at Parkway Center in Sterling, Allure in Prophetstown, and the hospice workers at Compassus.



There will be a family funeral at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, Illinois livestreamed on McDonald Funeral Homes FaceBook page on Tuesday, November 3, at 10 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerry's name to Faith Baptist Church in Sterling, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store