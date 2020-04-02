|
|
Luis Martinez Jr.
Born: July 8, 1955; Sterling
Died: March 18, 2020; Loveland, Ohio
LOVELAND, Ohio - Luis Martinez Jr., 64, of Loveland, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born July 8, 1955, in Sterling, IL, son of Luis Martinez Sr and Ernestina (Saldivar) Cantu.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Crandall) Martinez; and his children Matt (Angie) Lyons, Reece and Rachel Martinez; grandchildren, Cade, Cael, and Caylee Lyons; mother, Ernestina; sister, Mary (Mike) Heppel; and brother Lorenzo.
Preceded in death by his father, Luis Martinez Sr, brother Leo, and grandparents Rodolfo and Piedad Saldivar.
Lou touched everyone in a positive way. He was fond of good conversation, loved to make people laugh, and was always improving himself. Family and friends will remember Lou as a caring person with a story to tell.
Due to the health care crisis in the world, I think Lou would have liked it for you to do something kind for someone else in his memory.