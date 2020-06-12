Lyman R. Tieman Sr.
Born: June 3, 1926; Chicago
Died: June 10, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Lyman R. Tieman, Sr., 94, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living, Dixon, IL. He worked as a carpenter for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1981.
Lyman was born June 3, 1926, in Chicago, IL, the son of Lyman Lewis and Margaret Kirk (Willis) Tieman. He married Shirley Boudreau on September 1, 1945, in Oaklawn, IL. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2007. Lyman was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking, but most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Amedee) Tieman, Gary (Susan) Tieman both of Plainfield; two daughters-in-law, Barbara Tieman of Peru, Rosario Tieman of Mexico; seven grandchildren, Lyman R. (Meaghan) III, Maribeth, Michael, Marie (Vince), Megan (Tyler), Samantha (Aaron), Ian; and four great-grandchildren, Christina, Paxton, Everleigh, and Lorenzo.
Lyman was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Dr. Lyman Tieman, Jr. and David Tieman.
Private visitation will be on Friday at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home. Lyman will be laid to rest next to Shirley at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
Memorial donations may be directed to Liberty Court Assisted Living in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.