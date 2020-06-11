Lynda A. Warren



Born: September 13, 1947



Died: June 5, 2020



MORRISON - Lynda Ann (Burdsall) Warren, 72, Morrison, IL, passed away on June 5, 2020 after a after long illness.



Lynda was born on September 13, 1947, the daughter of Gail and Margie Burdsall. After retiring from the State of Illinois unemployment agency, she enjoyed dining out with her many friends, travelling, the Green Bay Packers (GO PACK!), her pets, and Bud Light.



She is survived by her sister, Pam (Larry) Brackemeyer of Morrison, IL; brother, Dan (Bertie) Burdsall of Branson, MO, sons Scott (Anna) Slagle of Kailua, HI and Jeff (Teresa) Slagle of Morrison, IL; granddaughters, Camille and Emma Slagle of Kailua, HI; and her nieces and nephews Boone, Jenny, Jill, Julie, Jann, Jon, Danielle and Michael.



In lieu of flowers, please raise a toast to Lynda and donate to your local animal shelter, if you feel so inclined.



There will be visitation or public services. Arrangements completed by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store