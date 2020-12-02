Magdalene Laura Ulferts
Born: June 20, 1928; in Big Spring, MN
Died: November 28, 2020; in Oregon, IL
Magdalene "Peg" Laura Ulferts, 92, of Dixon, passed away on, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL. In April of 1959 she was employed by Dr. Ray Worsley as a dental assistant. She worked also for Dr. Slack, Stonesifer, Brokaw and German until her retirement in 1993.
Peg was born, June 20, 1928, in Big Spring, MN, the daughter of Rev. Immanuel and Eleonora (Guetzlaff) Deguisne. After her father's passing in May of 1939 the family moved to Waverly, Iowa. Here she attended Parochial School at St. Paul Lutheran Church. After graduation from High School she was employed at the Rohlf Memorial Clinic in the office for a year and a half at which time she enrolled in Wartburg College taking a Parish Worker's course, graduating in June of 1949. She went to visit her sister and husband in Dixon where she answered an ad to be a relief matron at the Nachusa Lutheran Home for children. While there she met and married Harry V. Ulferts on February 19, 1950, in Dixon, IL. They were blessed with three children: Harry D., Lawrence O., and Gretchen M. After the passing of her husband Harry V. on July 18, 1993 she became very active as a volunteer in many capacities at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon.
Peg is survived by son, Lawrence O. (Marian) Ulferts of Dixon, IL; daughter Gretchen M. Binkley of Forreston, IL; daughter-in-law, Peggy L. Ulferts; two granddaughters, Gretchen Anne (Gary) Best, Elise (Joey) Hume of Dixon, IL; great-grandson, William Owen Best and great-granddaughter, Anderson Mae Ulferts-Hume.
Peg was preceded in death by parents; husband, Harry V. Ulferts; son, Harry D. Ulferts; grandson, Harry Andrew Ulferts; son-in-law, Lauren Binkley; and sister, Emmalie Albrecht.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Palmyra Cemetery in Dixon with Rev. Joseph O'Donnell, officiating.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon or Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
