Marc S. McCombs
1971 - 2020
Marc S. McCombs

Born: January 11, 1971; Sterling

Died: July 20, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa

STERLING – Marc S. McCombs, 49 died Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by family at the University Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

He was born on January 11, 1971 in Sterling, the son Michael D. and Jeannette H. (Valdivia) McCombs and was a 1998 graduate of Sterling High School. He served in the US Navy from 1989 to 1992. Marc had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He had enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandson Easton. He enjoyed cruising around, sun sets, his Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Jeannette McCombs of Sterling; his best friend. Julie McCombs; his son. Logan McCombs of San Diego, CA; his daughter. Korbyn (Chad) Steichen of Dekalb; his brothers, Rocko (Jayme) McCombs of Genoa and Michael (Miranda) McCombs of Sterling; his maternal grandparents, Rocky and Rose Valdivia of Sterling; and his grandson, Easton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruby McCombs and Wayne and Helen Rude.

Facial masks, social distancing requirements and a 50 person rotation will be in effect at a public gathering of friend and family will take place on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Private family memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
JUL
25
Service
02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about our cousin Marc. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Christine Garcia
Family
July 23, 2020
Marc, we were more than friends. I'll always love you. Until we meet again sweetheart. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. I love you.
Shelly Webster
Friend
July 23, 2020
Praying for you n your family.
Nancy McGinn
Friend
July 23, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss.
Kelly Parvin
Classmate
July 22, 2020
My heart is so heavy thinking about the loss of a very special nephew and man. Your memory will last forever Marc and I long for the day to see you and spend eternity together with my loved ones. You were and are loved unconditionally by your family and friends.
CANDICE SEIDEL
July 22, 2020
I am so deeply sorry , Jeanette. I know from personal experience how little words mean at a time like this , but I am truly sorry. May God bless you and Mike.
Margaret Hurley Jiminez
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jeannette so sorry for your loss. Ruben an Yolie moreno
Yolanda Moreno
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so deeply sorry for your loss of your beloved Marc. He will forever live in our hearts, love that boy so much. Prayers to you all, cherish all the beautiful memories you have. Peace be with you... love to you.
Alvin & Diane Rude
July 22, 2020
I will alway remember your smile from our childhood,
I will truly miss you Marc.
Love you
Chris Cacari
Family
