Marc S. McCombsBorn: January 11, 1971; SterlingDied: July 20, 2020; Iowa City, IowaSTERLING – Marc S. McCombs, 49 died Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by family at the University Hospital in Iowa City, IA.He was born on January 11, 1971 in Sterling, the son Michael D. and Jeannette H. (Valdivia) McCombs and was a 1998 graduate of Sterling High School. He served in the US Navy from 1989 to 1992. Marc had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He had enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandson Easton. He enjoyed cruising around, sun sets, his Iowa Hawkeyes.Survivors include his parents, Mike and Jeannette McCombs of Sterling; his best friend. Julie McCombs; his son. Logan McCombs of San Diego, CA; his daughter. Korbyn (Chad) Steichen of Dekalb; his brothers, Rocko (Jayme) McCombs of Genoa and Michael (Miranda) McCombs of Sterling; his maternal grandparents, Rocky and Rose Valdivia of Sterling; and his grandson, Easton.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruby McCombs and Wayne and Helen Rude.Facial masks, social distancing requirements and a 50 person rotation will be in effect at a public gathering of friend and family will take place on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Private family memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.