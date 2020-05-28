Maredith Handel



Born: April 28, 1942; Sterling



Died: May 4, 2020; Rancho Santa Margarita, California



LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. – Maredith Handel, 78, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, passed away at Saddleback Medical Center on May 4, 2020.



Maredith was born April 28, 1942 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Sterling and Mary (Fritz) Carter.



Upon graduation from Sterling High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry L. Handel, on October 29, 1960. In 1968, the couple moved with their two daughters to Los Angeles, CA, and subsequently moved to Orange County, CA, in 1971.



She had a passion for music, and she enjoyed singing. She also enjoyed cooking; her favorite cookies to make were thumbprints. She and her husband were also avid bingo players.



She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Handel; her children, Cheri (Bruce) Warren of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Tamara (Dan) Tayles of San Juan Capistrano, CA; her brother, Charles Carter of DeForest, WI; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Maredith was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Linda Morehu of Australia, Joyce Welch of Sterling, IL, and Carol Mott of Hayward, WI.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store