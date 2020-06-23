Margaret J. Hayes
Born: October 7, 1924; Nekoosa, WI
Died: June 19, 2020; Dixon, IL
Dixon – Margaret J Hayes age 95 of Dixon died Friday June 19, 2020 at Heritage Square in Dixon. She was born Oct. 7, 1924 in Nekoosa, WI, the daughter of Leon and Anna (Arnold) Youngchild. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Bridge Club, and PEO. Margaret married Russell "Russ" Hayes Aug. 3, 1944 in Nekoosa, WI. He preceded her in death April 1, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Ann Fahl.
Margaret is survived by four daughters, Mary (Gerald) Taylor and Kaye (Jim) King both of Dixon, Peggy (Dennis) Salyer of Lawrence, KS, and Linda Hayes of Pahrump, NV; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and beloved family friend, Maria Trafny of Dixon.
Burial of cremains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
Memorials have been established to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter, St. Anne Catholic Church, and Heritage Square.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.