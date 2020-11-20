Maria E. Apperson



Born: February 18, 1943; Elsa, Texas



Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Maria E. Apperson, 77, of Sterling, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling.



She was born on February 18, 1943 in Elsa, TX, the daughter of Carmen and Elena (Hernandez) Castaneda.Survivors include her son, Paul (Cathy) Apperson of Sterling; her brothers, Alberto Castaneda and Jose Lopez Jr.; grandchildren, Paul J (Megan) Apperson and Carissa L (Christopher) Gascoigne; great-grandchildren, Gavin J. Apperson, Lucille E. Apperson, and Braxtin M. Gascoigne; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carmelo Castaneda Jr.; and her sisters, Similda G. Sanchez, Dominga C. Castillo, Encarnation C. Martinez, and MariaDiane C. Sanchez.



Maria Apperson, known as Nena, held many jobs in her 77 years, from working in the fields picking tomatoes, to working at the Miami Hotel, nursing homes and hospitals from here to Iowa to Louisiana. Then, she had managed Bargain Junction to Insurance Liquidators. Then, she had done cleaning for The Candlelight Inn, Gate City Steel. She had helped her brother Al when he had owned Burrito On Wheels. She loved to cook, she had done weddings, quinceanaras, family parties and tamales at Christmas. She was the best seamstress in town, she could make anything from dance costumes to pageant costumes. She will be greatly missed as a mom, grandma, sister and Tia.



There will be a celebration of life in the summer of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store