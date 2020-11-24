1/1
Maria Elvira Leal
Maria Elvira Leal

Born: July 20, 1943; Edinburg, Texas

Died: November 20, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Maria Elvira Leal, 77 died Friday November 20, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

She was born on July 20, 1943 in Edinburg, TX, the daughter of Valentin and Maria (Corpus) Plata. She married Rudolfo "Rudy" Leal on May 9, 1964 in Aurora. She was employed at CGH Medical Center in the laundry for 9 years. Maria was a memberof St. Mary Church. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and a CUBS fan. She liked to crochet, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. Maria had a generous giving heart, always helping others.

Survivors include her husband, Rudy; her children, Rudy (Maria D.) Leal Jr of Coleta, Linda (Carlos) Lumas of Arlington, TX and Ruben (Laura) Leal of Sterling; grandchildren, Rudy Leal III, Sierra Leal, Jazmin Leal, Sophia Leal, Ruben Leal II, SydneiLeal and Diego Leal; great-granddaughter, Sophie; her sisters, Adelina Plata and Panchita Reyna both of Texas and Lola Plata of Mexico; and brother, Isreal Plata ofTexas.

She was preeceded by her sister Ermalinda, and brothers, Alfredo and Lazaro.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Catholic Church. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by McDonald Funeral Home.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
