Maria H. Magana
Maria H. Magana

Born: September 25, 1926

Died: October 28, 2020

STERLING – Maria H. Magana, 94, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Maria was born September 25, 1926 to Pedro Terronez and Juana Ibarra in Silvis, in the boxcar #4 in the Silvis Yards. She attended St. Anne's Catholic School and graduated from United Township High School in East Moline. She was united in marriage to Henry E. Magana on August 23, 1949 in the chapel of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, IA. She worked at Buddy L Toy Factory in East Moline in her youth. She also worked as a CNA for many years at Colonial Acres Nursing Home. She then obtained her teacher's aide certificate from Sauk Valley College working in the Head Start program as a bilingual aide. She was often approached in later years by former students with great fondness, to introduce their kids to their former teacher.

She was a devout catholic who believed in the power of prayer, especially to our Blessed Virgin de Guadalupe. She loved working in her flower beds and had quite a green thumb, enjoyed embroidering and was an excellent cook, known for her delicious pies and Mexican dishes. You never left her home hungry. She especially loved holiday gatherings and family reunions, attending weddings and quinceaneras and watching the Quad City Ballet Folklorico where she loved to be reunited with the help of her family the Sierras and Terronezes.She took pride in her appearance, always looking  years younger than her age.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Margaret), Steven (Nancy) and Andrew Magana; daughter, Patricia Rascon, Victoria and Camilla Magana; 18 grandchildren with one expected in January; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; infant son, Eric; brothers, Louis, Raymond, Manuel and Rosendo Terronez and sister, Victoria Polzin.

She will be greatly missed by all. She was a gentle soul who always saw the good in everyone.

A very heartfelt thank you to her daughter-in-law, Nancy Magana for her loving care and devotion over the years and niece Celeste Kaba for providing her support and loving assistance.

Much appreciation to the doctors, nurses, CNAs and respiratory staff at CGH Medical Center for their skilled and loving care, especially Alexis RN and to all the healthcare workers who continue to care for our loved ones.

"For I am ready to be offered up and the time of my departure is at hand, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Timothy 4:7.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sterling with Reverend Jorge Bravo, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, prior to church services. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sterling.

A memorial has been established to St. Mary Catholic Church, Sterling and may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent towww.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
