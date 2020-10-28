1/1
Maria T. Liebing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria T. Liebing

Born: May 4, 1939; Hungary

Died: October 22, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Maria Teresa Liebing, 81, of Dixon, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

Maria was born May 4, 1939, in Hungary, the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Dortmer) Gehard. She married Hans Liebing on October 16, 1960, in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1986. Maria was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and ride her Honda scooter, but above all spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She worked most of her life as a beautician, never fully retiring, as she was still "fixing up" her neighbors' hair.

Maria is survived by her three children, Sylvia (David) Latta of Dixon, IL, Greg (Amy) Liebing of Amboy, IL, and Tina (Rich) Styrczula of Chicago, IL; two brothers Joseph (Christa) Gehard of Huntley, IL and Frank Gehard of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren, Amber Latta, Jacqueline (Jacob) Como, John (Shealey) Latta, Lauren (Phillip) Bond, Hillary, Garrett and Kaitlyn Liebing, Nicholas and Lanie Styrczula; twelve great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Gehard; and one sister, Gisela Gehard.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Amboy, IL, Rev. Gow, officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice & Home.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved