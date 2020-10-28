Maria T. Liebing
Born: May 4, 1939; Hungary
Died: October 22, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Maria Teresa Liebing, 81, of Dixon, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL, surrounded by her loving family.
Maria was born May 4, 1939, in Hungary, the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Dortmer) Gehard. She married Hans Liebing on October 16, 1960, in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1986. Maria was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and ride her Honda scooter, but above all spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She worked most of her life as a beautician, never fully retiring, as she was still "fixing up" her neighbors' hair.
Maria is survived by her three children, Sylvia (David) Latta of Dixon, IL, Greg (Amy) Liebing of Amboy, IL, and Tina (Rich) Styrczula of Chicago, IL; two brothers Joseph (Christa) Gehard of Huntley, IL and Frank Gehard of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren, Amber Latta, Jacqueline (Jacob) Como, John (Shealey) Latta, Lauren (Phillip) Bond, Hillary, Garrett and Kaitlyn Liebing, Nicholas and Lanie Styrczula; twelve great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Gehard; and one sister, Gisela Gehard.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Amboy, IL, Rev. Gow, officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice & Home.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
