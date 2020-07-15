1/
Maria "Izabell" Trafny
Maria 'Izabell' Trafny

Born: November 11, 1953; Poland

Died: July 12, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Maria "Izabell" Trafny, age 66, of Dixon died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon.

Maria was born November 11, 1953 in Poland, the daughter of Jozef and Elizabeth Grzechnik.She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Maria is survived by her brother, Jozef Grzechnik.

She was a beloved friend to many.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service and burial of cremains will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, with Rev. Timothy Draper officiating.

Memorial donations in her name can be make to has St Anne Catholic Church, Granny Rose Animal Shelter and Serenity Hospice.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
