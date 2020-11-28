Marian Nicol Vickrey
Born: March 28, 1921
Died: November 26, 2020
STERLING – Marian L. Nicol Vickrey, 99 of Sterling, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home in Morrison.
Marian was born on March 28, 1921 in Sterling, the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Ellmaker) Gagin. She married Richard Nicol on July 27, 1942. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1990. She then married John Vickrey on July 3, 1993 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2003. Marian worked at the former Rock Falls Saving and Loan Bank as a bookkeeper and chief loan officer for 21 years, retiring in 1986. She loved the outdoors, going on hikes with her grandchildren and enjoyed her time she spent living in Arizona.
Survivors include two daughters, Barb (Rich) Nicol Kobbeman of Sterling and Elizabeth Nicol of Champaign, IL; two sons, Robert Nicol of Champaign, IL and Greg Nicol of Bloomingdale, IL; eight grandchildren, Katie (Larry) Custodio of Carbondale, CO, Kim Gartner of Scottsdale, AZ, Andrea Black of Mesa, AZ, Tim (Julie) Hendricks of Sterling, Kristina (Bryan) Cofer of Marietta, GA, Jeannette (Heath) Muzslay of Kalamazoo, MI, Jeremy (Mary) Kobbeman of Geneva, IL and Thomas (Mary) Kobbeman of Wheaton, IL and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; one daughter, Susan Nicol Gartner; one sister, Margaret Gagin Fink; and three brothers, Larry Gagin, Bill Gagin and John Gagin.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home.
A memorial Mass for Marian will be held at a later date.
.