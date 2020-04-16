Home

Marianna "Maria" Wright

Marianna "Maria" Wright Obituary
Marianna 'Maria' Wright

Born: May 24, 1941

Died: April 8, 2020

STERLING – Marianna "Maria" Wright, 78, of Sterling, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 8, 2020 at her home in St. Petersburg, FL.

Maria was born on May 24, 1941, the daughter of Gino and Eunice (Gaffey) Flosi. She married Loyal Wayne Wright on August 9, 1958 in Sterling. He predeceased her on August 18, 2015. Together they owned and operated Angelo's Pizza in Sterling, Rock Falls, and Dixon. Maria loved going to the movies, playing cards, lounging by the pool, dancing, and dining out. She also had a special love for Florida, family gatherings, and friends.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Edward (Mary) Wright, September Wright, all of Sterling, and Diana Folkers of FL; 12 grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Barnard, Bliss (Pat) Craft, Edward W. (Danielle) Wright, Abby (Chad) Young, Champaigne Wright, Meghan (Justin) Verhulst, Allen Wright, Chance Wright, Kennedy Wright, Macarthe (Niki) Folkers, Addison Folkers, and Emerson Folkers, all of Sterling; 20 great-granchildren; and one brother, Steve (Mavis) Flosi of Rock Falls.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; one son, Gary Wright; and one great-granddaughter, Kambri Lynn Folkers.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
