Marilyn C. Bauer
Born: October 11, 1937; Maywood
Died: July 18, 2020; Rockford
MORRISON – Marilyn Cecilia Bauer, 82, of Sterling, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Presence St. Anne Center in Rockford, IL.
Marilyn was born October 11, 1937 in Maywood, IL, to William and Cecelia (Walsh) Tucker. She was educated in the Chicago grade schools and was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels Academy High School in Clinton, IA. On September 8, 1956 she married Ronald H. Bauer in Chicago. Marilyn and her husband ran Bromaur Collies, where they raised and showed Collies across the United States. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, and also a member of the Collie Club of America.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; one daughter, Mary (Juan) Ramirez of Mt. Morris, IL; three sons, William (Laurie) Bauer of St. Paul, MN, Richard (John) Bauer of Palm Beach, FL and Robert (Dawn) Bauer of Fulton, IL; four grandchildren, Jesse (Rachel) Ramirez, Alexander (Megan) Ramirez, Amanda (Luke) Droste, Kayla (Kyle) Jackson; and three great-grandchildren.
he was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anne Flaherty.
