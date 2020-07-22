1/1
Marilyn C. Bauer
Marilyn C. Bauer

Born: October 11, 1937; Maywood

Died: July 18, 2020; Rockford

MORRISON – Marilyn Cecilia Bauer, 82, of Sterling, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Presence St. Anne Center in Rockford, IL.

A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, with Rev. Father Slawomir Zimodro officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been established.

Marilyn was born October 11, 1937 in Maywood, IL, to William and Cecelia (Walsh) Tucker. She was educated in the Chicago grade schools and was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels Academy High School in Clinton, IA. On September 8, 1956 she married Ronald H. Bauer in Chicago. Marilyn and her husband ran Bromaur Collies, where they raised and showed Collies across the United States. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, and also a member of the Collie Club of America.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald; one daughter, Mary (Juan) Ramirez of Mt. Morris, IL; three sons, William (Laurie) Bauer of St. Paul, MN, Richard (John) Bauer of Palm Beach, FL and Robert (Dawn) Bauer of Fulton, IL; four grandchildren, Jesse (Rachel) Ramirez, Alexander (Megan) Ramirez, Amanda (Luke) Droste, Kayla (Kyle) Jackson; and three great-grandchildren.

he was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anne Flaherty.

To send online condolences. go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
