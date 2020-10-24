Marilyn E. Tiesman-Smith
Born: November 25, 1937; Morrison
Died: October 21, 2020; Prophetstown
MORRISON – Marilyn E. Tiesman-Smith, 82, of Prophetstown, IL, formerly of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Allure of Prophetstown.
A public funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, with a public visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. We ask that family and friends follow the guidelines for the current pandemic by social distancing and wearing masks. Pastor Paul Sheley will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
Marilyn was born November 25, 1937, in Morrison, IL, to Julian M. and Vera E. (Anderson) Burn. She was educated in the Morrison Grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. She married Robert Wayne Tiesman and they later divorced. She later married Gary Earl Smith. He died August 7, 2012. Marilyn was first employed by General Electric in Morrison, and later by WalMart in Sterling, IL. She then worked and assisted residents at the nursing home in Franklin Grove, IL. Marilyn was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Marilyn's greatest love was for her family and their gatherings. Her laugh was infectious and she was an amazing cook.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Ray) Stage of Fulton, IL; one son, Tom (Debbie) Tiesman of Sterling, IL; five grandchildren, Jerri (Michael) Sanderson, Jamie Miller, Jeremey (Julie) Tiesman, Adam Tiesman, and Lindsay (Koty Shwarz) Knutsen; 10 great-grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Sanderson, Jason and Jacie Miller, Zayden Proud, Quinton, Sheldyn, and Rowan Tiesman, Brayden Knutsen, and Carson Shwarz; one great-great-grandson, Axel Miller; and one brother, David (Heidi) Burn of Camanche, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Smith; one grandson, Thomas Tiesman in infancy; two brothers, Ben Burn and Dr. Julian Burn; and one son-in-law, Ray Stage.
