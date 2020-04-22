|
|
Marilyn J. Hannah
Born: December 20, 1931; Peoria
Died: April 16, 2020; Mt. Morris
POLO – Marilyn Joan Hannah, age 88, of Polo, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris, IL where she resided the last 2 years.
Marilyn was born December 20, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois to Arundale "Mac" and Mildred McFall.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Phyllis Morris.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Keith; sister, Deanne (Dee) Ruckman; sons, Steve (Marty) of Hudson, OH and Scott of Coon Rapids, MN; daughters, Jill (Richard) Dutton, of London, England, Kim (Cory) Cassens of Stockton, IL and Lori (Curt) Leppert, of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Keith (Brittany) Hannah and Natalie Hannah, Abby, Rachel and Ashley Cassens, and Vivian and Jack Leppert; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Amelia and Maximus Hannah; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn grew up in East Peoria, Illinois. Music was her special interest, especially the marimba. She spent 2 years at Bradley University and was a member of the Hammerettes, a marimba quartet that toured the East Coast. Music brought her much happiness and comfort this last year. In 1955, Marilyn, a town girl, married Keith and spent the next 54 years living on a farm. Most of that time was near Polo, Illinois, where they moved when Keith retired. They enjoyed square dancing and attending many Farm Bureau conventions.
Family was Marilyn's focus. She expected her children to go to college, and sacrificed to make it happen. She always enjoyed everyone coming home, and times when she could travel to visit. She loved her time with the grandkids, especially when they could come to visit without their parents. She was known for her desserts, especially her pies. She enjoyed playing board and card games with her family.
Marilyn was a former member of Polo United Methodist Church. For many years she was an election judge for Woosung Township. She enjoyed cross stitch, quilting and holding garage sales.The family is very grateful for the care she received at Pinecrest Terrace.
A private family service will be held due to COVID-19 virus. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Cards can be sent to Kim Cassens, 6402 S. Ridge Rd., Stockton, IL 61085-9449.