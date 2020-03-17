Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311

Marilyn Royer

Marilyn Royer Obituary
Marilyn royer

Born: Dec. 27, 1944; Sterling

Died: March 15, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Marilyn (Insley) Royer, 75 of Rock Falls, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 27, 1944, in Sterling, the daughter of Sherman and Theadora (Schultz) Insley. She married Terry D. Royer on November 14, 1970 in Rock Falls. Marilyn had worked at Borg-Warner in Dixon for 23 years and later as a clerk at the Sterling Walmart. Marilyn found great joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved to bake and her going on shopping trips to Walmart.

Survivors include her husband, Terry; her children, Becky Johnson of Dixon, Jeffrey (Stella) Johnson of Sterling, and Christa Royer of Sterling; her brothers, Lester (Juanita) Insley of Sterling, Dennis Insley of Sterling and Sherman "Rick" Insley of Rock Falls; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; special family members, Shannon Miller and Patricia Shoemaker; sister-in-law, Tammy (Ronald) Schiers; brother-in-law, Dale (Kathleen) Royer; sister-in-law, Nancy Insley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary Gene Insley and Marvin Insley; her son, Terry D. Royer II; her granddaughter, Shawntai Royer; her brother-in-law, Gary L. Royer; and her sister-in-law, Laurel (Insley) Daniels.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave. in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.
