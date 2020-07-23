Marilyn Y. Rippy



Born: November 12, 1935; Nelson



Died: July 18, 2020; Rockford



LYNDON – Marilyn Y. Rippy, 84 of Lyndon died Friday, July 18, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



She was born on November 12, 1935 in Nelson, the daughter of Frederick and Mayme (Jones) Waller. She had worked at GE in Morrison for a number of years. Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed watching TV, talking on the phone and loved her dogs and cats.



Survivors include her life partner, Gene Simmons of Lyndon; two daughters, Cheryl Denning and Vicki Rippy both of Rock Falls; three sons, Jim (Lisa) Rippy of Polo, Dave Rippy and Jack (Maxine) Rippy both of Rock Falls; her sisters: Gladys Riesselman of Clinton, IA, Sharon Fuchs of Brookfield, IL and Joyce Striley of Clinton, IA; her brother John Waller of Rock Falls; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ricky Rippy and Tim R. Rippy; two brothers, Dennis and Jerry Waller; and two sisters, Linda Foldenauer and Wilma Waller.



There will be no public visitation or services. Cremation will take place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home, Prophetstown.





