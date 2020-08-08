1/1
Marilynn Lopez
Marilynn Lopez

Born: February 20, 1953; Mendota

Died: August 6, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Marilynn Lopez, 67, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family of Dixon, IL. She worked for Galena Steak House for 19 years until her passing.

Marilynn was born February 20, 1953, in Mendota, IL, the daughter of Merle and Mabel (Janssen) Hawkins. She loved gardening, was an exceptional homemaker, but most of all she cared deeply for her family. Marilynn was known for her smile, hugs and spunky personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving companion and best friend, Ronald Collard; two daughters, Jen (Michael) Cathey, Jess (Lalo) McCarver all of Dixon; 10 grandchildren, Brianna McCarver, Gabriella Jacobo, Maribella McCarver, Krystal Cathey, Austin Cathey, Jeseña Valdez, Jayden Valdez, Jase Valdez, Isaac Hernandez, and Emma Hernandez; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Anissa, Carmella, Brooklyn, and Braxton; three sisters, Donna Mae Jones of Rock Falls, Lou Hawkins-Ritchey of Elgin, and Nancy Olson of Hot Springs, AR; special friend, Sue Wernick; and four furry friends, BoBo, Bella, Maggie and Ozzie.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings Doris Meler, Donald E. Hawkins and Laurel Lee Hawkins.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced to allow for 50 people at a time to attend a public visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon, followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Cole, officiating. Cremation rites will follow the services.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
