Marjorie A. Bittorf



Born: May 14, 1932; Rock Falls



Died: October 25, 2020; Morrison



STERLING – Marjorie A. Bittorf, age 88, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home in Morrison.



Marjorie was born on May 14, 1932, in Rock Falls, the daughter of Lewis and Ardetta (Brotheridge) Brunk. She attended Merrill School and Rock Falls High School. Marjorie married Joseph Bittorf on April 30, 1999. He died April 3, 2006. She was employed for 26 years at National Manufacturing, retiring in 1994. Marjorie was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing golf. She liked to cook and bake cookies, banana bread and Crete's Texas sheet cake.



Survivors include two sons, Kendall (Deb) Wallingford and Kelly (Lori) Wallingford; one brother, Paul (Alice) Brunk; sister-in-law, Barbara Brunk; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in by her parents; one daughter, Kalah Wolf; and one brother, Lewis Brunk Jr.



Private services will be held. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.





