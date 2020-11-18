1/1
Marjorie F. Smith
Marjorie F. Smith

Born: November 18, 1927; Sterling

Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Marjorie F. Smith, 92, of Sterling, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

She was born on November 18, 1927 in Sterling, the daughter of Henry and Shirley (McDearmon) Dettman. She married Robert King, and later Keith Smith, who both had preceded her in death. Marjorie was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church. She wasan avid reader, a member of the Red Hats, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and her murder mysteries on TV. She was a great cook and cherished her quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Barbara Fagen (Jim Craig) of West Rotunda, FL., Brooke (Earl) Cochran, Dawn (David) Bowman, Shawn (Steve) Nelson and Sarah (Jim) Grobe, all of Sterling; her brother Clifford (Shirley) Dettman of Hillsboro, IL; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard King, and her daughter Rebecca Tomczak.

A privatef amily funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday November 23, 2020, in Grace Episcopal Church in Sterling. Burial will conclude at 11:15 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Grace Episcopal Church or the Sterling Public Library.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
