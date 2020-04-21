Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
1121 N Galena Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 284-3322
Marjory J. Tetrick

Marjory J. Tetrick Obituary
Marjory J. Tetrick

Born: March 9, 1926; Ridgefield

Died: April 17, 2020; Franklin Grove

DIXON – Marjory J. Tetrick, age 94, of Dixon, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Marjory was born March 9, 1926 in Ridgefield, the daughter of Hal and Ella (Rosenthal) Allbee. She was a 1944 graduate of Dixon High School, married Frederick Tetrick on July 12, 1946 in Dixon and was a homemaker. Marjory's passion was her membership in the Marine Corps League Auxillary, where she had a hand in starting the Dixon branch.

She is survived by her son, Rick (Maggie) Tetrick of Rockford; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one son, Steve Tetrick.

A graveside service will take place at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Rick and Maggie Tetrick in Rockford, IL.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.
