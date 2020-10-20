1/1
Mark D. Duchay
1963 - 2020
Mark D. Duchay

Born: August 30, 1963

Died: October 17, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Mark D. Duchay, age 57, died at his home Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Mark was born on August 30, 1963, in Sterling, the son of Dennis and Marian (Martin) Bonnette. He married Laura Hemminger on April 7, 2012 in Rock Falls. Mark owned and operated Mark Duchay Lawn Care for over 20 years. He enjoyed his work as well as collecting beer steins.

Survivors include his wife, Laura of Rock Falls; one daughter, Deanna Duchay of Rock Island; two sons, Dennis Duchay and Tyler Duchay, both of Rock Falls; three brothers, Robert "Butch" (Melody) Duchay of Warroad, Minn., John (Chris) Bonnette of Syracuse, Kan. and Matt (Andrea) Bonnette of Wisc.; sister-in-law, Kathy (Ryan) Meiborg of Sterling; brother-in-law, James Hemminger of Sterling; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dianna DeGross.

Visitation, for a maximum of 25 people at a time, will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Ocrober 23, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Vickers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
