Mark D. Fogliano
Born: Jan. 31, 1951; Peoria
Died: Feb. 28, 2020; Hines
FRANKLIN GROVE Mark D. Fogliano, 69, of Franklin Grove, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Hines, IL. He was a truck driver for Rumbold & Kuhn for many years prior to his retirement.
Mark was born January 31, 1951, in Peoria, IL, the son of Frank and Norma (Rudd) Fogliano. He married Nancy Brecunier on December 9, 2006 in Franklin Grove. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Franklin Grove; one son, Michael Layne of Pekin; two daughters, Kim (Jason) Adams, Trista Meacham both of Toulon; two stepchildren, Chad (Cassie) Brecunier of Chicago, Shawna (Wyatt) Berogan of Franklin Grove; seven grandchildren, Kale Layne, Tyler Lane, Kyle Gehrt, Heather Gehrt, Jayden Meacham, Peyton Meacham, Lily Carroll; five stepgrandchildren, Caitlin Berogan, Emily Berogan, Bailey Berogan, Luke Brecunier, Sydney Brecunier; and one sister, Cherryle Shields.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother; one son, Mark; and one brother, Rick Fogliano.
A memorial service for Mark will be at 1 p.m. p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Dixon, with the Rev. Timothy Mitchell, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Dixon, officiating. Burial of cremains with full military rites provided by the combined veterans organizations, will be in Franklin Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to Lee County Honor Flight.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.