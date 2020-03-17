|
|
Mark d. Fogliano
Died: Feb. 28, 2020; Hines
FRANKLIN GROVE – Mark D. Fogliano, 69, of Franklin Grove, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Affairs Hospital in Hines.
Due to the coronavirus threat, the memorial service has been canceled. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on March 21 a Franklin Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Timothy Mitchell, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Dixon, officiating. Full military rites will be provided by the combined veterans organizations. Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Lee County Honor Flight.