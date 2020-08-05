1/1
Mark E. Ellis Sr.
Mark E. Ellis Sr.

Born: July 16, 1941

Died: July 16, 2020

DAYTON, Texas – Mark E. Ellis Sr. of Dayton, TX, born July 16, 1941, in Bono, Arkansas to Homer D. Ellis & Lois B. Pratt, was called home on July 16, 2020 – on his 79th birthday.

He worked in the steel mill industry for over 35 years and he loved working with his hands whether it was planting flowers and vegetables or building things in his workshop. He was a member of the Kenefick Baptist Church and First Methodist Church in Texas.

He is survived by his children, one daughter, Lori (Ellis) Carbaugh of Morrison IL; two sons, Mark E. Ellis Jr. of Sterling IL and Jeffrey D. Ellis of Rock Falls IL; and two stepsons, Tommy Williams and his wife, Dawn of Dayton ,TX, and Randy Williams of Dayton, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Freda (Ellis) Last and her husband, Elmer of Rock Falls, IL. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Nikki (Williams) Fitzgerald and her husband Tyler, Melissa Carbaugh, Austin Williams, Elizabeth Carbaugh, Nicole Ellis, Wade Williams, Matthew Carbaugh, Nathan Ellis, & Amanda Ellis; and 11 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Rylee, Aubrey, Grayson, Jenna, Colt, Delaney, Alex, Mason, Abby, and Grace. He was also survived by his special friend, Lois King, with whom he shared the last 6 years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lois; his wife Rebecca (Williams) Ellis; and one sister, Eulamae Bickerstaff.

His wishes were to be cremated and buried with his mother and father at the Coloma Township Cemetery in Rock Falls. There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a celebration of life for family and friends at the Cooler in Rock Falls following the service.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 5, 2020.
